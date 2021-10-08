Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.82. 296,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,759,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

