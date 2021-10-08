Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. 2,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,444. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $966.85 million, a P/E ratio of -115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

