Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Triton International by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,107. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

