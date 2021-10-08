Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

WRTBY opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

