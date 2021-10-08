Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.