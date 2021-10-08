Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 804.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.