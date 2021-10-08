Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

