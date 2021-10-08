Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $28.31 million and $1.44 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.