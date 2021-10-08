WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

