Wedbush Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE:SKX opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

