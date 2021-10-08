Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $145.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $7,936,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

