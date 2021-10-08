Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,267 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $237,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 289,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,646.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 549,726 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

