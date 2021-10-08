Wells Fargo & Company Raises PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $60.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.