WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 98,927.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.