WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition. Further, the company is experiencing strong growth in Canada and other international markets, which in turn is driving its organic growth. Growing industry supply opportunities and strong adoption of supply chain solutions in cloud, data center and broadband projects remain major positives. Moreover, strong momentum across construction, industrial and utility plus broadband businesses is a tailwind. Further, the company remains focused on strategic investments and margin expansion initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, declining end-user technology customers and currency headwinds are overhangs. Further, the company’s leveraged balance sheet remains a risk.”

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

