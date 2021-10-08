Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WPM opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 358,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

