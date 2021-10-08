William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

NXST opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

