William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

