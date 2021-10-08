William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

