William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.96 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

