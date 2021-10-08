William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 455,023 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455,023 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

