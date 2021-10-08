William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 66,563 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.09. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

