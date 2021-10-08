William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

