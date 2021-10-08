William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,032 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banner by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banner by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Banner stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

