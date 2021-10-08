Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $481,479.84 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.02. 626,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

