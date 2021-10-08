Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

