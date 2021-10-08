Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTKWY. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.49. 17,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

