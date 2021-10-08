Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have increased in the past three months. Strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce suites continue yielding results. Wolverine’s major brands, namely Merrell and Saucony are steadily performing quite well. Buoyed by such tailwinds, it reported stellar second-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also robust in the quarter. As a result, management now anticipates the company to deliver significant growth for 2021 compared with the 2020 and 2019 levels, driven by a solid uptake of its brands. Positive trends like a firm sell-through at retail, an impressive future order book and better inventory levels helped Wolverine hike guidance for 2021. It raised annual revenue outlook by $150 million from its earlier February view.”

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

