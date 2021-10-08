Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $639,545.19 and $62,769.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,518.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.17 or 0.06651254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00328665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.47 or 0.01110580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00518731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00343148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00326168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.