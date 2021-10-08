Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 830.50 ($10.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 865.02.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

