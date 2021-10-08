Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.08 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $423.55 or 0.00775891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,437,178 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.