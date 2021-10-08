WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Down 1.7%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.95. 70,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 232,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

