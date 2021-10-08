Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Head to Head Comparison

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xilinx and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 23.00% 30.29% 14.76% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 12.43 $646.51 million $3.08 51.32 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xilinx and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 14 1 0 2.07 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xilinx currently has a consensus price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.98%. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a consensus price target of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

