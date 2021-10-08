Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

