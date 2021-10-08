Xponance Inc. Invests $233,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $99.69 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

