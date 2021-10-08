Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

PDCE opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

