Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

NYSE WK opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

