XTX Topco Ltd Has $211,000 Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

