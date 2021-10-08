XTX Topco Ltd Invests $245,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

