XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $229,000 Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

