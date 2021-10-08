XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 335.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.79 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

