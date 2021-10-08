XTX Topco Ltd Sells 140 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $545.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

