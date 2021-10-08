XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

