Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 146.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,471. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

