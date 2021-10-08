Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $459,000 in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cortland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 124.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Cortland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

