Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAHC. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company.

Shares of CAHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.