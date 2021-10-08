YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.