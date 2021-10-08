YEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.38 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

