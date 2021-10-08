Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA) shares traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). 1,023,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,090,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Wednesday.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £509.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.58.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.