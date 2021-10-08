Ying Chiu Herbert Lee Sells 227,811 Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $512,574.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00.

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

